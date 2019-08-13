Perfectly Posh back to school fashion - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Perfectly Posh back to school fashion

By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
MARION (WSIL) -- It's the start of the school year and all kids want the perfect outfit for their first day back in the classroom. 

Tresa Storto, owner of Perfectly Posh Boutique, gave News 3 a look at some of the biggest back to school fashion trends. 

For boys up in junior high school Storto says Costa t-shirts, hats and gym bags are popular. 

While colorful bracelets, iridescent backpacks and headbands are some of the top accessories for girls in grades pre-kindergarten through junior high. 

Storto says teenage girls in high schools are opting for distressed jeans and sweaters, as well as, clothing and accessories in leopard print. 

Lastly, over-sized bags for laptops and tablets, and camouflage print are hit among girls in college. 

For all of these looks, visit Perfectly Posh Boutique in downtown Marion at 305 W. Main street. 

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.