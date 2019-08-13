Perfectly Posh back to school fashion

MARION (WSIL) -- It's the start of the school year and all kids want the perfect outfit for their first day back in the classroom.

Tresa Storto, owner of Perfectly Posh Boutique, gave News 3 a look at some of the biggest back to school fashion trends.

For boys up in junior high school Storto says Costa t-shirts, hats and gym bags are popular.

While colorful bracelets, iridescent backpacks and headbands are some of the top accessories for girls in grades pre-kindergarten through junior high.

Storto says teenage girls in high schools are opting for distressed jeans and sweaters, as well as, clothing and accessories in leopard print.

Lastly, over-sized bags for laptops and tablets, and camouflage print are hit among girls in college.

