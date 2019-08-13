Storms this morning with linger heat and humidity this afternoon - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Storms this morning with linger heat and humidity this afternoon, relief arrives Wednesday

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Storms are rolling across the area this morning with a tremendous amount of lightning and very heavy rain. The main concerns have been localized street flooding. Use extra caution through the early morning in low-lying areas. 

Storm chances will begin to go down by mid-morning, but some areas will still be dealing with heat and humidity for one more day this week. A Heat Advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. for:

Southern Illinois counties: Union, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, Pulaski, Alexander, and Massac
Southeast Missouri: All
Western Kentucky: All. 

As a cold front slides south, lower humidity air will begin to work in from the north. Ahead of the front, Tuesday afternoon's heat index will likely still be in the triple digits in the Heat Advisory, but farther north, the heat index will be dropping back as dew points fall. 

The rest of the week is much nicer with morning temperatures by Thursday in the lower 60s!

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on News 3. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.