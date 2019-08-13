Police looking for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police looking for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - Police are looking for the driver of a black pickup truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

Thirty-year old Misty Collins, of Independence, was struck and killed Sunday morning as she walked along the shoulder of U.S. 24 in Independence.

Surveillance videos from businesses in the area captured the crash.

Police say the vehicle appears to be a black, older model truck, possibly a 1995-2002 Chevrolet S-10 or GMC Sonoma.

