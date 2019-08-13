Trial to begin for father of Kentucky's secretary of state - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Trial to begin for father of Kentucky's secretary of state

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A federal trial is set to begin for the father of Kentucky's secretary of state on charges that he made illegal contributions to his daughter's unsuccessful U.S. Senate campaign in 2014.

Prosecutors allege that Jerry Lundergan hired consultants and vendors to work for his daughter's campaign, but he paid for them out of his business account and didn't ask for reimbursement from the campaign. Federal authorities say that amounted to an improper campaign contribution.

Lundergan's daughter is Alison Lundergan Grimes. She lost to Republican Mitch McConnell in the 2014 Senate campaign.

Grimes has called the charges politically motivated and predicted her father will be vindicated.

Lundergan has been a fixture in Kentucky Democratic politics for decades. He's a former state lawmaker and formerly served as chairman of the Kentucky Democratic Party.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.