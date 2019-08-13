Second suspect arrested in deadly violent attack

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Police arrested another suspect in connection with a gruesome murder in Marion. 33-year-old Christina Inselmann was taken into custody Friday.

Court records show she's charged with First Degree Murder. Her co-defendant is listed as 33-year-old Ernest Alex Pulliam.

The Williamson County State's Attorney charged Pulliam with three counts of first degree murder in connection with the death of 62-year-old Donald Ray Schultz, from Marion.

Schultz was found dead at his home January 19.

Investigators say Pulliam attacked Schultz with a machete-type weapon.

An autopsy showed Schultz's death was the result of a homicide due to slashes to the head and body.

Pulliam has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for September 16th.