Carbondale man sentenced to 8 years in IDOC

(WSIL) -- The Jackson County State’s Attorney, announced Monday that Joshua E. Stephens, age 32, of Carbondale, was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC). Upon his release, he will also have to serve one year of mandatory supervised release.

On May 30, 2018, Murphysboro police officers were dispatched to a business located on Walnut Street for a report of a battery and theft of a bicycle. The battery victim told police the man who punched him was Joshua Stephens.

On December 12, 2018, Stephens pleaded guilty to the charge of Aggravated Battery, a Class 3 Felony, and was placed on probation for a period of 18 months. When he failed to comply with the conditions of his probation, a petition to revoke his probation was filed.

On May 15, 2019, Stephens was found to be in violation of his probation and the court set the case for sentencing which was held on August 8, 2019. At the sentencing hearing, evidence was presented that Stephens was also involved in another burglary and aggravated battery on May 2, 2019, where he broke into a car located in Carbondale and then hit the owner who interrupted the burglary.

After considering all the evidence, the court sentenced Stephens to the eight years in prison.