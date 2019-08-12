A break from the heat is on the way

WSIL -- It was hot, hot, HOT today with highs climbing into the low 90s and dew points near 80 in many locations. That caused heat index values to climb into the triple digits. Hopefully you were able to stay cool. The good news is there is a break right around the corner.

A cold front will push through the region tomorrow bringing the possibility for isolated to scattered storms across region along with a much needed cool down. An isolated strong storm can't be ruled out as we shift into the afternoon, stay weather aware. High temperatures are expected to still top out in the upper 80s along with more humid conditions but Wednesday will be much more comfortable.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.