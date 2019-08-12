Perseids to peak Monday night into Tuesday morning

(WSIL) -- Shooting stars are expected to illuminate the night sky late Monday into early Tuesday as the best meteor shower of the entire year, known as the Perseids, reaches its peak.

“The Perseids are the most popular meteor shower as they peak on warm August nights as seen from the Northern Hemisphere,“ the American Meteor Society (AMS) explained on their website.

This year, the peak of the highly anticipated meteor shower falls on the night of Monday, August 12, into the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 13, with the peak expected around 2 a.m. according to NASA. The Space agency goes on to say that if you go out after 9 p.m., you will see some shooting stars.

This year’s shower has unfortunate circumstance of having a full Moon right at the shower peak, reducing the meteor rates from over 60 per hour down to 15-20 per hour, according to NASA. But the Perseids are rich in bright meteors and fireballs, so it will still be quite a sight.

According to the News 3 Weather Team, there's a good chance a lot of people in our area will be able to see the celestial light show in the skies tonight.

NASA will have a livestream if you would prefer to stay inside.