Franklin County State's Attorney appointed to judge

(WSIL) -- The Franklin County State's Attorney has been appointed as an associate judge of the Second Judicial Circuit.

Evan Owens received his undergraduate degree in 1990 from the University of Illinois in Urbana, Illinois, and his Juris Doctor in 1993 from St. Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri.

Owens has served as Franklin County’s chief prosecutor since 2010 when he replaced Tom Dinn.

The Illinois Second Judicial Circuit Court is a trial court in Illinois that presides over the counties of Crawford, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jefferson, Lawrence, Richland, Wabash, Wayne and White.

