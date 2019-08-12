Franklin County State's Attorney appointed to judge

The Jackson County State’s Attorney, announced Monday that Joshua E. Stephens, age 32, of Carbondale, was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC).
Williamson County Commissioner Candidate Justin Maze says Williamson County should join the growing number of counties in Illinois that have become Second Amendment sanctuary counties.
As the president considers whether he will commute former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich's federal prison sentence, the disgraced former lawmaker has been spotted taking a shirtless jog while behind bars in a federal prison in Colorado.
Shooting stars are expected to illuminate the night sky late Monday into early Tuesday as the best meteor shower of the entire year, known as the Perseids, reaches its peak.
A Silver Alert has been issued for a Wendell A. Williams, 64, of Galatia, Illinois.
The Franklin County State's Attorney has been appointed as an associate judge of the Second Judicial Circuit.
Governor J.B. Pritzker announced $2.6 million in grants on Monday for 16 local projects that will help communities acquire, develop and improve bike path facilities throughout Illinois.
Friends of the late Kendra Ardery say the 29-year old had been living at the home belonging to the man charged in her murder, 48-year old Thomas McCoy of West Frankfort.
If you have baby spinach in your refrigerator, you'll want to check it.
Health officials say at least six young people were recently hospitalized in Illinois after experiencing severe breathing problems possibly related to vaping.
