After ICE raids in Mississippi, hopefuls flock to job fair - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

After ICE raids in Mississippi, hopefuls flock to job fair

Posted: Updated:

By JEFF AMY
Associated Press

FOREST, Miss. (AP) - Days after immigration agents arrested 680 Latino workers in a workplace sting at seven Mississippi chicken processing plants, job seekers have flocked to an employment fair in hopes of filling some of those positions.

Koch Foods, based near Chicago, held the job fair Monday to recruit new workers at one of its Morton plants, after Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested 243 workers there early Wednesday.

Chicken processing plants are normally plagued by heavy turnover and ravenously seek employees. Koch spokesman Jim Gilliland said Monday that job fairs are a "frequent occurrence."

Chicken plant work is arduous and sometimes dangerous. Many people quit, so plants are always hiring.

Despite the turnover and heavy worker for demand, wages remain relatively low, about $11 or $12 an hour, according to government figures.

