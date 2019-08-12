Carbondale gets $75,000 grant for bike path project

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced $2.6 million in grants on Monday for 16 local projects that will help communities acquire, develop and improve bike path facilities throughout Illinois.
Friends of the late Kendra Ardery say the 29-year old had been living at the home belonging to the man charged in her murder, 48-year old Thomas McCoy of West Frankfort.
A Silver Alert has been issued for a Wendell A. Williams, 64, of Galatia, Illinois.
If you have baby spinach in your refrigerator, you'll want to check it.
Health officials say at least six young people were recently hospitalized in Illinois after experiencing severe breathing problems possibly related to vaping.
Gov. Matt Bevin's campaign says President Donald Trump will headline a fundraiser in support of the Republican governor's reelection campaign in Kentucky's largest city.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The City of Carbondale is launching a new Citizens Academy program beginning this Fall.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- The Perry-Jackson Child Advocacy Center is hosting a golf scramble next month to raise funds for its services benefiting children who are the victims of sexual or physical abuse.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's going to be a hot one Monday! A Heat Advisory goes into effect for areas along and west of I-57 at 11 a.m. and will run until 8 p.m.