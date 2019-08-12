Carbondale gets $75,000 grant for bike path project - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carbondale gets $75,000 grant for bike path project

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Governor J.B. Pritzker announced $2.6 million in grants on Monday for 16 local projects that will help communities acquire, develop and improve bike path facilities throughout Illinois.

“Bike path projects are excellent investments in safe transportation, creating jobs, boosting local economic development efforts, and improving local and regional recreation opportunities,” said Governor J.B. Pritzker. “Trails are great places for bike riders, hikers, joggers and families to enjoy spending time outdoors in our beautiful state.”

Funds for the Bicycle Path Grant Program, administered by Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), are for the acquisition of land or development of facilities for bicycle paths. The Bicycle Path Grant Program was approved by the Illinois General Assembly in 1989 and funding comes from a percentage of motor vehicle title fees. The program provides a maximum grant award of $200,000 per application for development projects, with no maximum grant award for acquisition projects.

For this round of grants, a total of 17 applications were received, representing a combined request of $2.7 million. Combined with previous years’ funding, IDNR has awarded grants that have helped develop nearly 1,000 miles of local government bicycle trails in Illinois since 1990. A list of this year’s Bicycle Path grants, grant recipients, and project information is below:

  1. Carbondale (Jackson County) - Northwest Trail Phase II, $75,000, to acquire a 1.24-mile corridor along an old railroad bed, from New Era Road to IL Route 13. The trail will connect with the adjacent Northwest Trail.
  2. Algonquin (McHenry County) - Algonquin Scorched Earth Bicycle Path $148,314.37, to establish a .142-mile trail connecting Armstrong Street to the existing Prairie Trail, designed to fill in the gap between the bike trail system and a highly frequented commercial and industrial area.
  3. Champaign Park District (Champaign County) - Greenbelt Bikeway Trail Connection $200,000, to construct a .10-mile trail connecting the north end of Kaufman Park to the south end of Heritage Park along the Canadian National Railway right-of-way.
  4. Des Plaines Park District (Cook County) - Cumberland Terrace Park Bike Path - $152,700, to construct a .15-mile bridge and path that will connect Cumberland Terrace Park and Des Plaines Manor Park. 
  5. Edwardsville (Madison County) - Illinois 159 Trail - Phase 1, $150,000, to construct 1,100 feet (.210 mile) from intersection of Terra Verda Drive with IL Route 159 (Plum Street) north to the intersection of W. Magnolia Street. This trail will connect to the existing shared-use path located along the eastern side of IL Route 159.
  6. Glencoe Park District (Cook County) - Connect Glencoe, $200,000, to construct a .53-mile trail will connect five separate parks to the 9-mile Green Bay trail in four villages.
  7. Glenview (Cook County) - Techny Basin Path Rehabilitation, $200,000, to renovate a .5-mile of an existing 10-foot wide asphalt bike path by replacing it with a concrete path of the same dimensions.
  8. Godfrey (Madison County) - F.E. Widman Trail, $200,000, to acquire a 1-mile segment of the Fred Widman Bike Trail.
  9. Long Grove (Lake County) - Robert Parker Coffin Road Pathway, $105,748, to establish .31 miles of ADA compliant crosswalks, traffic control devices and pedestrian bicycle crossing improvements along Robert Parker Coffin Road from the east side of IL Route 83 to near Archer Road.
  10. Madison County Transit (Madison County) – Schoolhouse Trail/Pleasant Ridge, $185,000, to establish a 300 ft. (.056-mile) trail connection between the 15.5-mile MCT Schoolhouse Trail and the 51-acre Maryville Pleasant Ridge Park.
  11. Madison County Transit (Madison County) – Nickel Plate Trail, $200,000, to renovate a 1.2-mile segment of the Nickel Plate Trail beginning at IL Route 143 and ending at Peradotti Road.
  12. Madison County Transit (Madison County) – Troy Trail, $191,000, to construct a .8-mile trail at Spring Valley Road and west to Formosa Road. This will connect to the MCT Bus Stop and Park and Ride lot (used as trailheads) at South Main Street and the west terminus is at Formosa Road.
  13. Palatine Park District (Cook County) - Palatine Bridge Renovation, $200,000, to renovate two bridges over the Salt Creek along the existing Palatine Trail, west of Hick’s Road underpass and on the north side of North Court.
  14. Rock Island (Rock Island County) - Rock Island's Great River Trail Trailhead Project, $25,000, to renovate 2.5 miles of the Great River Trail. This project will consist of replacing, refurbishing and renewing the existing trailhead of the Great River Trail.
  15. Shiloh (St. Clair County) - Air Mobility Drive Trail, $200,000, to construct a 1.25-mile trail beginning at MetroBikeLink (north of Section Line Rd.) and ending at the Shiloh-Scott Air Force Base Commuter trail along Seibert Rd. 
  16. St. Clair County Transit District (St. Clair County) - Old Collinsville Road Trail, Phase 2, $200,000, to construct one mile of trail along Old Collinsville Road (Phase 2). This will connect to the Phase 1, from Lebanon Avenue to Rand Lane.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.