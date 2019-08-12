Carbondale gets $75,000 grant for bike path project

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Governor J.B. Pritzker announced $2.6 million in grants on Monday for 16 local projects that will help communities acquire, develop and improve bike path facilities throughout Illinois.

“Bike path projects are excellent investments in safe transportation, creating jobs, boosting local economic development efforts, and improving local and regional recreation opportunities,” said Governor J.B. Pritzker. “Trails are great places for bike riders, hikers, joggers and families to enjoy spending time outdoors in our beautiful state.”

Funds for the Bicycle Path Grant Program, administered by Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), are for the acquisition of land or development of facilities for bicycle paths. The Bicycle Path Grant Program was approved by the Illinois General Assembly in 1989 and funding comes from a percentage of motor vehicle title fees. The program provides a maximum grant award of $200,000 per application for development projects, with no maximum grant award for acquisition projects.

For this round of grants, a total of 17 applications were received, representing a combined request of $2.7 million. Combined with previous years’ funding, IDNR has awarded grants that have helped develop nearly 1,000 miles of local government bicycle trails in Illinois since 1990. A list of this year’s Bicycle Path grants, grant recipients, and project information is below: