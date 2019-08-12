Silver Alert issued for missing man

GALATIA (WSIL) -- The Saline County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Galatia.

Wendell A. Williams, 64, (pictured) has not been heard from since Saturday and his last known location via his cell phone was near the Gallatin - White County area between Omaha and Carmi.

Williams was driving a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee (similar to the one pictured) with an Illinois license plate number of V126701.

Williams is described as 6' tall, 185 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who has information or may have seen Williams is asked to contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 252-8661.