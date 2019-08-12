Nebraska bidder wins Wright-built house in Kansas City - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Nebraska bidder wins Wright-built house in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A bidder from Nebraska has paid $920,000 for a house designed and built by iconic architect Frank Lloyd Wright in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports that Heritage Auctions says the new owner wants to remain anonymous for now, but the bidder plans to honor the integrity of the Sondern-Adler house that sold Monday. Wright designed the home in 1939 for Clarence Sondern. He designed a later addition for the second owner, Arnold Adler.

Heritage Auctions spokesman Eric Bradley says the winning bidder plans to keep it a national or regional destination.

The home had been on the market for 11 months at $1.65 million.

Bidding began at $450,000. Bids quickly soared to $775,000, with the Nebraska bidder on the phone going head-to-head with a representative for a local bidder.

