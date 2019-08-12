Minor league team to end 21-year run in O'Fallon - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Minor league team to end 21-year run in O'Fallon

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) - After more than two decades of play, the minor league baseball team in O'Fallon, Missouri, will cease operation after this season.

The company that operates the River City Rascals announced Monday that they have informed the city of O'Fallon that the team is ending its 21-year run. A reason for the decision was not disclosed.

The city and the Rascals operated on a one-year lease for this season, initially with the intent of working toward a long-term lease.

Mayor Bill Hennessy calls the decision disappointing, but says the city already is in contact with other teams about playing at CarShield Field.

The Rascals are an independent team with no major league affiliation. They play in the Frontier League.

O'Fallon, with 88,000 residents, is about 30 miles west of St. Louis.

