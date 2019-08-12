No one hurt, man arrested after gunfire at Chicago hospital - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

No one hurt, man arrested after gunfire at Chicago hospital

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a suspect is in custody after shots were fired outside a Chicago hospital and that no one was hurt.

Police spokesman Tom Ahern says the man began shooting outside the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center on Monday afternoon and then tried to enter the lobby. Ahern says security officers apprehended the man near the hospital entrance.

Ahern says no one was injured and authorities recovered a rifle that the man is believed to have used.

Police took the man into custody. Ahern says investigators haven't determined what led to the gunfire or who the man might have been targeting.

The 200-bed hospital on Chicago's West Side provides care to about 62,000 military veterans.

