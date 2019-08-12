Baby spinach recalled due to Salmonella - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Baby spinach recalled due to Salmonella

(WSIL) -- If you have baby spinach in your refrigerator, you'll want to check it.

Dole is voluntarily recalling a limited number of both 6 oz. bags of Dole Baby Spinach, as well as the 10 oz. Dole Baby Spinach clamshell because it may be contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled spinach was distributed it in Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee in our area.

It was also distributed in Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The spinach has a use-by dates of August 5, so it should not be on store shelves, but may be in refrigerators. You can click here to see the UPC codes.

If you have a bag that is impacted, you can call the Dole Consumer Center at (800) 356-3111, which is open 24 hours a day.

