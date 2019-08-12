Former teacher found guilty of sexually assaulting child - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former teacher found guilty of sexually assaulting child

CHICAGO (AP) - A former suburban Chicago substitute teacher has been found guilty of sexually abusing a child he was acquainted with.

The Kane County state's attorney's office says a jury found 64-year-old Carlos A. Bedoya of Lake in the Hills guilty of eight counts of predatory criminal sexual assault.

According to prosecutors, Bedoya sexually assaulted the victim, who was younger than 13 at the time, multiple times between August 2015 and June 2016. The assaults allegedly occurred at Bedoya's home, a shopping mall in West Dundee and at Golfview Elementary School in Carpentersville, where he worked as a substitute teacher.

Authorities say additional sexual assault cases against Bedoya involving 11 other victims are pending.

Judge Donald M. Tegeler set Bedoya's next court date for Oct. 3. Prosecutors say Bedoya faces a sentence of at least 48 years in prison.

