Illinois probes 6 hospitalizations possibly caused by vaping

CHICAGO (AP) - Health officials say at least six young people were recently hospitalized in Illinois after experiencing severe breathing problems possibly related to vaping.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said Friday the young people experienced symptoms that included chest pains, shortness of breath and vomiting.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the agency says those affected had vaped in the days and weeks prior to their hospitalizations.

Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike says the agency is working with local health departments and hospitals "to investigate reported cases of hospitalized individuals with unexplained respiratory illness and a history of vaping."

Most of the cases were in northeastern Illinois, with a few in the Metro-East area near St. Louis

The agency is investigating five more possible cases of vaping-related illness, in addition to the six hospitalizations.

