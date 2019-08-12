Illinois probes 6 hospitalizations possibly caused by vaping

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Wendell A. Williams, 64, of Galatia, Illinois.
If you have baby spinach in your refrigerator, you'll want to check it.
Health officials say at least six young people were recently hospitalized in Illinois after experiencing severe breathing problems possibly related to vaping.
Gov. Matt Bevin's campaign says President Donald Trump will headline a fundraiser in support of the Republican governor's reelection campaign in Kentucky's largest city.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick confirms that a body has been found near Angelville Road northeast of Crab Orchard.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The City of Carbondale is launching a new Citizens Academy program beginning this Fall.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- The Perry-Jackson Child Advocacy Center is hosting a golf scramble next month to raise funds for its services benefiting children who are the victims of sexual or physical abuse.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's going to be a hot one Monday! A Heat Advisory goes into effect for areas along and west of I-57 at 11 a.m. and will run until 8 p.m.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- After months of dealing with flooding, residents in Grand Tower are now left with destruction with no end in sight.
