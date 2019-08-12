Williamson County Commissioner candidate pushes for 2nd Amendmen - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Williamson County Commissioner candidate pushes for 2nd Amendment sanctuary county

Posted: Updated:

MARION (WSIL) -- Williamson County Commissioner candidate Justin Maze says Williamson County should join the growing number of counties in Illinois that have become Second Amendment sanctuary counties.

The idea behind becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary county is for County officials to approve either an ordinance or a ballot initiative declaring that the  county will not enforce unconstitutional gun laws.

“As a gun owner, and an enlisted soldier in the Illinois National Guard, I am deeply concerned about what is happening both nationally and here in the state of Illinois to undermine our Constitutional rights to bear arms,” Maze said. “The Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance is mostly symbolic, but it sends a message to lawmakers in Springfield and Washington D.C. that our support for the Second Amendment is unwavering.”

Maze is running as a Republican for Williamson County Commissioner. The Primary Election is March 17, 2020.

