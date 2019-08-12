Trump to headline fundraiser for Kentucky governor

Gov. Matt Bevin's campaign says President Donald Trump will headline a fundraiser in support of the Republican governor's reelection campaign in Kentucky's largest city.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick confirms that a body has been found near Angelville Road northeast of Crab Orchard.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The City of Carbondale is launching a new Citizens Academy program beginning this Fall.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- The Perry-Jackson Child Advocacy Center is hosting a golf scramble next month to raise funds for its services benefiting children who are the victims of sexual or physical abuse.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's going to be a hot one Monday! A Heat Advisory goes into effect for areas along and west of I-57 at 11 a.m. and will run until 8 p.m.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- After months of dealing with flooding, residents in Grand Tower are now left with destruction with no end in sight.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A piece of legislation in Springfield could help secure clean and affordable energy for everyone in Illinois.
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Boy Scout Troop 44 from Anna gathered at Kinkaid Lake Sunday to help a fellow Scout complete a very important project. With the help of the troop, Brian Williams released several fish habitats into the lake. Williams is working to earn his Eagle Scout badge, which is the highest achievement in Boy Scout ranking. All Eagle Scouts must complete a project that includes planning, organizing, and leading. Williams began planning this habitat pro...
MCCLURE (WSIL) -- Volunteers are needed to help with the flood recovery effort in McClure.
