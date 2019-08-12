Pres. Trump may soon commute Blagojevich's sentence - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pres. Trump may soon commute Blagojevich's sentence

(WSIL) -- As the president considers whether he will commute former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich's federal prison sentence, the disgraced former lawmaker has been spotted taking a shirtless jog while behind bars in a federal prison in Colorado. Blagojevich was seen in the prison yard for about an hour, jogging and interacting with other inmates while on the track.

Wednesday, August 8, President Trump announced to reporters on board Air Force One that he is “very strongly" considering whether to commute Blagojevich’s 14-year sentence for public corruption. He was convicted of attempting to trade Barack Obama’s U.S. Senate seat for personal gain as well as trying to shake down executives from a children’s hospital and the horse-racing industry for campaign contributions.

On Thursday, August 9, President Trump followed up with a tweet, saying the White house is considering commuting his sentence. 

According to the Chicago Tribune, Trump critics have long considered that a Blagojevich pardon or commutation could come as an attempt by the president to shift the national conversation from more controversial matters affecting the country or his administration. His original remarks Wednesday, came amid controversy over a Republican response to gun violence over the killing of 31 people in mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

Sources have confirmed to WFLD-TV in Chicago that President Trump is indeed going to commute the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, and that his release is imminent.

In April 2010, Rod Blagojevich was a fired by Donald Trump on "The Apprentice". At that time, Trump said he had great respect for Blagojevich, and said he felt badly for him after the firing.

Illinois Republicans have pleaded with the president to not pardon the former Democratic governor. Blagojevich served as governor of Illinois from 2003 to 2009.

