Carbondale launches Citizens Academy

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The City of Carbondale is launching a new six-week Citizens Academy program beginning this Fall.

“This program will allow residents a behind the scenes look at daily operations of the City and hopefully develop a greater understanding of how our city works," said Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams.

Classes will be held on Thursdays from 6 - 8 p.m. at various City properties. Participants will have the opportunity to interact with staff, tour facilities, and learn more about how city government works.

The Citizens Academy schedule is as follows:

9/19: City Hall

9/26: Public Works

10/3: Public Works

10/10: Police Department

10/17: Fire Department

10/24: Graduation

The program is free and open to anyone 18 and older. Class size is limited to 20 people.

To sign up, contact Faith Johnson at (618) 457-3229. The deadline to sign up is Thursday, September 12 by close of business.