Police: Kentucky man assaulted 2 boys causing brain bleeds

EARLINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man has been accused of physically assaulting two boys and causing them to suffer from brain bleeding.

News outlets report 25-year-old Caleb Cobb was arrested Friday and charged with assault and tampering with physical evidence. Cobb is also facing charges for failing to appear for a citation in a separate court case.

A statement from the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says Cobb was watching the children when the mother came home to find them hurt and called authorities.

The release says the 2-year-old boy has a brain bleed and is stable. The father of the two children, Brandon Burchum, says the younger child, a 1-year-old, has a broken jaw and a severe brain bleed.

The investigation is ongoing. It's unclear whether Cobb has an attorney.

