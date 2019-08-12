Body found in Williamson County

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's going to be a hot one Monday! A Heat Advisory goes into effect for areas along and west of I-57 at 11 a.m. and will run until 8 p.m.

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- The Perry-Jackson Child Advocacy Center is hosting a golf scramble next month to raise funds for its services benefiting children who are the victims of sexual or physical abuse.

WHITE COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Sunday evening, a Carmi man died after crossing the center line and hitting another vehicle head-on. Illinois State Police say Billy Wagner, 78, of Carmi, was headed northbound on US 45 at Co Rd. 400 N when he crossed the center line, hit a semi trailer and then hit a pick-up truck following the semi. Wagner was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured. The driver of the pick-up truck, Lynnia Mayes, 50, of Gef...