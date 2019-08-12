Body found in Williamson County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Body found in Williamson County

Posted:

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick confirms that a body has been found near Angelville Road northeast of Crab Orchard.

Authorities are on scene near the intersection of Angelville Road and Meadowlark Road. 

No other details have been given at this time. 

This is a developing story and we will update as details become available.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.