Ginger Rogers home in Independence set to close - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ginger Rogers home in Independence set to close

Posted: Updated:

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - A museum in Independence dedicated to the late actress Ginger Rogers will close after only one year of operation.

Rogers, who was born in Independence, is most famous as the dancing partner for Fred Astaire in the 1930s and '40s.

Marge and Gene Padgitt opened the museum last year in the home where Rogers and her mother, writer Lela Owens-Rogers, lived.

The Independence Examiner reports Marge Padgitt said the museum didn't have enough visitors, and doesn't have enough space to hold donated items.

The museum will be open Wednesdays and Saturdays through September.

The couple still hopes to acquire a larger building for a museum dedicated Jackson County history and celebrities who lived in the area, including Rogers, Walt Disney, actor Jean Harlow, actor William Powell, and Jesse and Frank James.

Information from: The Examiner, http://www.examiner.net

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.