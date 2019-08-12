Crews search Lake Michigan for boater off Indiana beach - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Crews search Lake Michigan for boater off Indiana beach

GARY, Ind. (AP) - Crews are searching Lake Michigan for a missing boater off a beach in northwestern Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says conservation officers responded Sunday evening to the waters off Marquette Park Beach in Gary following a 911 call about an unmanned vessel circling in the water. Authorities recovered the boat and were searching for its operator.

The DNR says Monday morning that a sonar search was taking place. The identity of the missing boater wasn't immediately released.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the boater was seen going into the water from the moving boat. Watercraft and helicopters were used during the search.

