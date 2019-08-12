Heat Advisory: Monday afternoon heat index 100 to 110

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's going to be a hot one Monday! A Heat Advisory goes into effect for areas along and west of I-57 at 11 a.m. and will run until 8 p.m.

Storms have generally remained just north of our region overnight. A few storms are possible this morning through Washington, Jefferson, and Wayne counties, but most of the area will stay dry farther to the south.

Rain chances will decrease quickly this morning and clouds should begin to clear by the afternoon. Humidity will be very high on Monday with dew points in the upper 70s, especially west of I-57. This will combine with temperatures in the lower 90s and bring the afternoon heat index as high as 105 to 110 degrees.

A cold front will cut across the region on Tuesday bringing more chances for a few scattered storms and also some relief from the heat and humidity.

The second half of the week looks much nicer with morning lows in the 60s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning.