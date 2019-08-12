Group finds more prehistoric artifacts at Illinois dig site - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Group finds more prehistoric artifacts at Illinois dig site

Posted: Updated:

WILMINGTON, Ill. (AP) - A group conducting an archaeological dig in northern Illinois has found pieces of broken pottery, projectile points and other artifacts dating to the 1600s.

Two University of Notre Dame professors have been leading summer volunteers on an exploration at the Midewin (MID-ee-win) National Tallgrass Prairie. The project at the Middle Grant Creek Site is revealing how people of the Oneota culture lived in the area four centuries ago.

Earlier this month volunteers digging in a 6-foot-deep (1.8-meter-deep) pit found projectile points made of rock that would have been used for hunting. They've also found painted pottery and needles made from bones, which were likely used to weave mats from tallgrass.

The group is gathering evidence to reconstruct the environment and ecology of the last prehistoric culture of the upper Midwest.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.