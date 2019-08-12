Democrat Galloway launches Missouri gubernatorial campaign

By DAVID A. LIEB

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway is launching her Democratic campaign for governor by highlighting her efforts to root out government waste and fraud.

Galloway announced her candidacy Monday in an online video that asserts that her audits have discovered $350 million of waste and fraud and led to numerous criminal charges.

She also takes several jabs at Republican Gov. Mike Parson's administration, though she never mentions him by name.

Parson has not formally announced his candidacy but is expected to do so in the coming weeks.

In her announcement, Galloway criticizes a law signed by Parson that bans most abortions starting at the eighth week of pregnancy. She also criticizes Republican-led efforts to undo parts of a voter-approved constitutional amendment that changes the way legislative redistricting is done.

