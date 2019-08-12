Closing arguments scheduled in trial of man in child's death

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) - Closing arguments are scheduled in the murder trial of a southern Illinois man who is accused in the beating death of a 2-year-old boy.

Gyasi Campbell has given several accounts of what happened the night Kane Friess-Wylie was left in his care when the boy's mother, Lindsey Friess, left their Belleville apartment April 13, 2017. He told investigators the boy fell into a bathtub, out of a bathtub and off a kitchen table.

St. Clair County prosecutors' final witness, forensic anthropologist Dr. MariaTeresa Tersigni-Tarrant, offered testimony Friday that supported other experts who determined Kane died of blunt force trauma.

Campbell's defense attorneys called no witnesses in a bench trial before Judge Dennis Doyle.

Closing arguments from the prosecution and Campbell's defense lawyers, Justin A. Kuehn and Derek Siegel, are Monday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.