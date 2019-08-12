Lexington officials seek volunteers to collect water samples - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lexington officials seek volunteers to collect water samples

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Lexington officials are looking for volunteers to help test the water quality of local creeks.

A statement from the city says its Division of Water Quality is hosting a session Thursday that will teach participants how to collect water samples. Officials say volunteers don't need a science background, just an interest in keeping the central Kentucky city's creeks healthy.

After the training, volunteers can participate in sampling events in the East Hickman Watershed, which will take place this fall and next summer.

The city plans more training sessions over the next 4 years as the sampling program rotates through all Fayette County watersheds.

