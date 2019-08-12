Kentucky bridge closing to daytime traffic this week - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky bridge closing to daytime traffic this week

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky bridge over the Ohio River is closing to daytime traffic this week for analysis by state transportation crews.

The Transportation Cabinet says the U.S. 62 bridge at Maysville will close to all traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Tuesday. It may be closed through Friday. Traffic should detour using the William H. Harsha Bridge on U.S. 68, three miles west of Maysville. Engineers will perform an extensive review of damaged cables and other bridge components.

The cabinet will draft repair plans to restore the bridge to a more normal weight limit. The limit was lowered last month after damage to the cable suspension system was found. The cabinet said if the 3-ton limit isn't obeyed, the bridge will have to be closed until repairs are complete.

