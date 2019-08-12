Hole in One for the kids

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- The Perry-Jackson Child Advocacy Center is hosting a golf scramble next month to raise funds for its services benefiting children who are the victims of sexual or physical abuse.

The golf scramble will take place on Sept. 28th at the Jackson County Country Club in Murphysboro with registration at 8 a.m. and tee-off at 9 a.m.

The cost is $75 per person and each team will have four golfers. The price includes green and cart fees, as well as, meal and beverage items.

In addition to needing teams to sign up, there are also sponsorship opportunities available for its platinum and gold holes.

Those interested can contact Betti Mucha, Executive Director for the Perry-Jackson County Child Advocacy Center, at (618) 357-2990.