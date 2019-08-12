Hole in One for the kids

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- The Perry-Jackson Child Advocacy Center is hosting a golf scramble next month to raise funds for its services benefiting children who are the victims of sexual or physical abuse.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- After months of dealing with flooding, residents in Grand Tower are now left with destruction with no end in sight.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A piece of legislation in Springfield could help secure clean and affordable energy for everyone in Illinois.
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Boy Scout Troop 44 from Anna gathered at Kinkaid Lake Sunday to help a fellow Scout complete a very important project. With the help of the troop, Brian Williams released several fish habitats into the lake. Williams is working to earn his Eagle Scout badge, which is the highest achievement in Boy Scout ranking. All Eagle Scouts must complete a project that includes planning, organizing, and leading. Williams began planning this habitat pro...
MCCLURE (WSIL) -- Volunteers are needed to help with the flood recovery effort in McClure.
(WSIL) -- Heat and humidity are the big focus today and tomorrow as more warmth and moisture move into the region.
ENERGY (WSIL) -- More than 150 golfers teed off Saturday to help raise funds for children battling cancer. The 8th Annual Give-Back Scramble honored the life of Austin Wade who lost his battle with brain cancer in 2012. Austin's family said they could not have made it through their difficult time without the financial support from others. Austin's mother started the Austin Wade Memorial to help ease the financial burden for other families with a child battling cancer. She al...
GOREVILLE (WSIL) -- Saturday was the 8th Annual Saline Masonic Car Show. Nearly 60 cars were on display, all for a good cause. The proceeds from the show go towards scholarships for students at Goreville schools. Participants throughout the region have made the show an annual reunion, complete with a fish fry and games. Organizers like Bill Anderson say the show is just another example of the Masonic Lodges commitment to charitable causes. "We're a benevolent organization, a ...
