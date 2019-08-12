Police: Kentucky man cracked girl's head, robbed, raped her - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Kentucky man cracked girl's head, robbed, raped her

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police say a Kentucky man hit an 8-year-old girl in the head with a shovel, fracturing her skull, and then raped and robbed her.

News outlets report 29-year-old Cane L. Madden was arrested Saturday on charges of first-degree rape, assault and robbery.

A Louisville police arrest citation says officers responded Friday afternoon to a report of a beaten girl robbed of her iPad. It says the girl was found to a have a fractured skull among other injuries indicating sexual assault.

It says Madden was seen nearby around the time of the attack, questioned and told detectives "intimate details" of the assault.

A police report says Madden was charged in 2017 with sexually assaulting a victim and biting off part of her face. He was ruled incompetent to stand trial.

