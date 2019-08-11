Carmi man killed in crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carmi man killed in crash

WHITE COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Sunday evening, a Carmi man died after crossing the center line and hitting another vehicle head-on. 

Illinois State Police say Billy Wagner, 78, of Carmi, was headed northbound on US 45 at Co Rd. 400 N when he crossed the center line, hit a semi trailer and then hit a pick-up truck following the semi.

Wagner was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the semi was not injured. 

The driver of the pick-up truck, Lynnia Mayes, 50, of Geff, was taken to Fairfield Memorial hospital with minor injuries. 

