Local experts help residents create cleaner energy for Illinois

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A piece of legislation in Springfield could help secure clean and affordable energy for everyone in Illinois. 

Local experts spoke on Wednesday at John A. Logan College in Carterville about the Clean Energy Jobs Act would do if it became law. 

This would help make wind and solar development easier for individuals to afford. 

Members of the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition including the Citizens Utility Board (CUB), Elevate Energy and Faith in Place discussed with residents how to cut their utility bills.

Outreach Support for Faith in Place, Christina Krost led the discussion and said you can start moving Illinois in the right direction by taking simple steps at home like turning off lights and appliances when they're not in use. 

"Things that we can do in our own home around energy efficiency saves us money and also reduces carbon in the area and helps our neighbors breath a little easier and drink clean water," Krost said. 

Krost said the act has four goals. 

  • Ensuring equitable clean energy benefits across Illinois. 
  • Cutting Carbon pollution from the state's power sector by 2030. 
  • Moving Illinois to 100 percent clean energy by 2050. 
  • Electrifying the transportation sector.

Krost said she hopes lawmakers bring the bill up for discussion during the veto session this fall.

Click here to see the bill.

