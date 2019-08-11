Volunteers needed for flood cleanup - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Volunteers needed for flood cleanup

MCCLURE (WSIL) -- Volunteers are needed to help with the flood recovery effort in McClure. 

Volunteer Coordinator for The Spark Ministries, James Myers said he needs volunteers starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, to meet at the church off of Route 3. 

Myers is asking for volunteers to bring shovels, gloves, and trailers to use to haul away sandbags. 

Cleanup will include removing sandbags and removing carpet and other house hold items from damaged homes.

For more information, call Myers at 573-270-4680.

Cleaning supplies are still needed. 

Currently a donation center is set up at The Spark Ministries building on the south end of McClure, off of Route 3. 

The center will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. daily. 

Here is a list of items they're in need of:

Trash bags
Bug spray
Bleach wipes
Dish soap
Mops
Shovels
Brooms
Rubber gloves

