Grand Tower leaders hope FEMA pays for road repairs - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Grand Tower leaders hope FEMA pays for road repairs

Posted: Updated:

GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- After months of dealing with flooding, residents in Grand Tower are now left with destruction with no end in sight. 

Floodwaters caused multiple sinkholes to form along Front Street in Grand Tower. 

"All the damage in Jackson County and half of it is right here along this street," Grand Tower Fire Chief Dennis Wright said.

Wright said the city was told it could cost up to $4 million to replace the road, sewer, water mains and storm drains along the street. 

"It's not going to be fixed until they get some money," Wright said. "The City of Grand Tower doesn't have the means or the money to put into this."

Floodwaters receded back into the banks of the Mississippi River in July, but on Sunday a fourth sinkhole appeared on Front Street. 

"If it starts caving in anymore, we are going to be in bad trouble," Wright said. "All our infrastructure on this street, from one end to another, was damaged by the flood. From water pressure of the river being so high and seep water."

Wright says since the first sink hole appeared in late May, the town has had more than 10 water main breaks. 

"Where the second hole caved in, there was a water main leak there too," Wright said. 

Wright and other leaders from Grand Tower will meet with FEMA and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) on Monday morning with hopes to receive money to fix Front Street. 

Devil's Backbone Park board members also plan to meet with the two groups to discuss damage in the park.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Carmi man killed in crash

    Carmi man killed in crash

    Sunday, August 11 2019 11:46 PM EDT2019-08-12 03:46:41 GMT
    WHITE COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Sunday evening, a Carmi man died after crossing the center line and hitting another vehicle head-on.  Illinois State Police say Billy Wagner, 78, of Carmi, was headed northbound on US 45 at Co Rd. 400 N when he crossed the center line, hit a semi trailer and then hit a pick-up truck following the semi. Wagner was pronounced dead at the scene.  The driver of the semi was not injured.  The driver of the pick-up truck, Lynnia Mayes, 50, of Gef...
    WHITE COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Sunday evening, a Carmi man died after crossing the center line and hitting another vehicle head-on.  Illinois State Police say Billy Wagner, 78, of Carmi, was headed northbound on US 45 at Co Rd. 400 N when he crossed the center line, hit a semi trailer and then hit a pick-up truck following the semi. Wagner was pronounced dead at the scene.  The driver of the semi was not injured.  The driver of the pick-up truck, Lynnia Mayes, 50, of Gef...

  • Grand Tower leaders hope FEMA pays for road repairs

    Grand Tower leaders hope FEMA pays for road repairs

    Sunday, August 11 2019 11:34 PM EDT2019-08-12 03:34:00 GMT

    GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- After months of dealing with flooding, residents in Grand Tower are now left with destruction with no end in sight.  

    GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- After months of dealing with flooding, residents in Grand Tower are now left with destruction with no end in sight.  

  • Local experts help residents create cleaner energy for Illinois

    Local experts help residents create cleaner energy for Illinois

    Sunday, August 11 2019 11:25 PM EDT2019-08-12 03:25:48 GMT

    CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A piece of legislation in Springfield could help secure clean and affordable energy for everyone in Illinois.  

    CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A piece of legislation in Springfield could help secure clean and affordable energy for everyone in Illinois.  

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.