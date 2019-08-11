Eagle Scout hopeful makes fish habitats for Kinkaid Lake

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Boy Scout Troop 44 from Anna gathered at Kinkaid Lake Sunday to help a fellow Scout complete a very important project.

With the help of the troop, Brian Williams released several fish habitats into the lake. Williams is working to earn his Eagle Scout badge, which is the highest achievement in Boy Scout ranking.

All Eagle Scouts must complete a project that includes planning, organizing, and leading.

Williams began planning this habitat project in April. He says it took many hours and a lot of help to get to this point.

"On your path to Eagle, something you're supposed to learn throughout your years of scouting is mainly leadership and so the Eagle project is supposed to be a giant culmination of everything you learn to deal with leadership, problem solving, critical thinking, common sense, everything is mixed together to hopefully give you a giant example of what a Scout should be," said Williams.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources keeps a GPS record of each of the lake's artificial habitats.