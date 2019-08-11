The heat and humidity ramp up with the chance for storms

WSIL -- The heat and the chance for storms will create an active start to the work week.

Overnight the chance for showers and storms will move into the area and linger into Monday morning. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats. The storms are projected to slowly clear by the late morning and early afternoon but they will leave us with more hot and muggy conditions. A Heat Advisory has been issued for portions of the viewing area from 11 AM to 8 PM. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 90s accompanied by dew points in the 70s causing heat index values to reach the triple digits across the area. When outdoors be sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks indoors.

A break from the heat is on the way.

