Police investigate shooting that killed boy, wounded woman - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police investigate shooting that killed boy, wounded woman

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City authorities are investigating a weekend shooting that killed a boy and wounded a woman.

Kansas City Police said the shooting happened late Saturday in a Kansas City, Missouri, neighborhood. Both the victims were inside when someone fired from outside the home.

Police said the juvenile boy died at a hospital. The woman remained hospitalized Sunday morning with a gunshot wound to her leg.

The victims' identities were not immediately released.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.