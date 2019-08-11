Brothers wanted in fatal Elgin shooting in custody, charged - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Brothers wanted in fatal Elgin shooting in custody, charged

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) - Two suburban Chicago brothers sought on arrest warrants issued in the fatal shooting of a man during an altercation last week are in custody.

Authorities say 24-year-old Tyler Bey of Elgin was shot to death Tuesday after allegedly getting into a fight with the two brothers in a parking lot. Kane County's coroner says an autopsy determined Bey died of multiple gunshot

Twenty-five-year-old Xavier L. Butler of the South Elgin area is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held in lieu of $2 million bail in Kane County Jail.

Twenty-three-year-old Isaiah Y. Butler of the Elgin/Schaumburg area is charged with first-degree murder and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Elgin police say the brothers turned themselves in Saturday.

