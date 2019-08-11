6 wounded in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

6 wounded in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side wounded six people, including one who is reported in critical condition.

Chicago police say the five women and one man were in a large crowd gathered on a street in the Garfield Park neighborhood early Sunday when someone in a light-colored sedan opened fire.

A 25-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back. Three women were taken to the same hospital, and the others taken to Stroger Hospital. The women were reported in stable condition.

Police say the victims were among a crowd gathered on the street playing music at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made in the case and the shooting remains under investigation by detectives.

