Heat and humidity increasing

(WSIL) -- Heat and humidity are the big focus today and tomorrow as more warmth and moisture move into the region. Today will be increasingly muggy with highs in the high 80's, but a heat advisory is in place from 11 AM Monday to 8 PM Monday for most of the region where heat index values could be well over 100 degrees. A chance for storms exists late tonight, and into the morning hours of Monday.

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne is back tonight with another look at your forecast.