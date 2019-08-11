Arsenic fears didn't stall federal cleanup at Indiana school

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) - Federal authorities are forging ahead with the Superfund cleanup of a lead-contaminated former school in northwestern Indiana, despite residents' concerns about the potential health risk from arsenic.

Mark Templeton is an attorney for opponents of the Environmental Protection Agency project that began at Carrie Gosch Elementary in East Chicago last month.

Templeton tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times that the EPA relied too heavily on minimal X-ray Fluorescence testing and that the agency admits such tests aren't accurate when testing for arsenic when lead is present.

The EPA says in a statement that it fielded public comments about the project in 2012. The agency added that it's now "implementing the remedy selected" at that time.

The School City of East Chicago district relocated hundreds of Carrie Gosch students in August 2016 after dangerous lead levels were discovered near the school.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

