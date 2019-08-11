Lake County authorities report rise of computer-based scams - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lake County authorities report rise of computer-based scams

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say there's been an increase in reports of computer-based scams in Chicago's suburbs.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office has urged the public to be suspicious of anyone calling to get money or gift cards or asking you to download an unknown computer program.

Authorities say there are a few types of scams with callers claiming they are employed by computer repair companies, saying they "accidentally" deposited money into the person's bank account. Sometimes, the scammers will tell the person the only way they can repay is by buying gift cards and giving them the number over the phone.

Other times, scammers will persuade the person to download a computer program which gives access to computer data. Then they may log into their bank account and transfer funds.

