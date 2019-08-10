Golf event raises money for children battling cancer

ENERGY (WSIL) -- More than 150 golfers teed off Saturday to help raise funds for children battling cancer.

The 8th Annual Give-Back Scramble honored the life of Austin Wade who lost his battle with brain cancer in 2012.

Austin's family said they could not have made it through their difficult time without the financial support from others.

Austin's mother started the Austin Wade Memorial to help ease the financial burden for other families with a child battling cancer.

She also wants them to know they aren't fighting the disease alone.

"We learned quickly that without the help of family, friends and complete strangers, we couldn't have survived. So we wanted to give back and Austin was a very giving boy, so we wanted to honor his memory by being as giving and loving as he was," said Denise Diercks.

Diercks says the golf scramble is the memorial's largest fundraiser, reaching close to $13,000 each year.