Car show raised money for scholarships

MARION (WSIL) -- On Saturday, hundreds gathered at Black Diamond Harley Davidson and RV for their annual school supply and backpack giveaway. Organizers say the kids picked what color backpack they wanted and each backpack was loaded with classroom essentials. The students were also given access to free dental exams and haircuts from Dental Safari and Hot Heads. Sales Manager Jake Rushing said this is the 12th year for the event and every year it grows. "I kn...
MARION (WSIL) -- On Saturday, hundreds gathered at Black Diamond Harley Davidson and RV for their annual school supply and backpack giveaway. Organizers say the kids picked what color backpack they wanted and each backpack was loaded with classroom essentials. The students were also given access to free dental exams and haircuts from Dental Safari and Hot Heads. Sales Manager Jake Rushing said this is the 12th year for the event and every year it grows. "I kn...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- The search continues for a Tennessee convict charged with sexually assaulting and strangling a corrections administrator, then escaping on a tractor. The manhunt Saturday for 44-year-old Curtis Ray Watson is in its fourth day, with no credible sightings despite hundreds of tips. Rewards totaling $52,500 are available for information leading to Watson's arrest. An affidavit says Watson was discovered missing about 11 a.m. Wednesday, several hours after being ...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- The search continues for a Tennessee convict charged with sexually assaulting and strangling a corrections administrator, then escaping on a tractor. The manhunt Saturday for 44-year-old Curtis Ray Watson is in its fourth day, with no credible sightings despite hundreds of tips. Rewards totaling $52,500 are available for information leading to Watson's arrest. An affidavit says Watson was discovered missing about 11 a.m. Wednesday, several hours after being ...
Mostly Sunny skies this morning will give way to partly cloudy conditions later this morning and afternoon.
Mostly Sunny skies this morning will give way to partly cloudy conditions later this morning and afternoon.
Marion (WSIL) -- Concerns about suspicious activitiy inside local stores have been shared recently on social media.
Marion (WSIL) -- Concerns about suspicious activitiy inside local stores have been shared recently on social media.
Marion (WSIL) -- Shoe Sensation is back in Marion. The retailer closed their Illinois Star Center Mall location in January, and held their grand opening at their new location today.
Marion (WSIL) -- Shoe Sensation is back in Marion. The retailer closed their Illinois Star Center Mall location in January, and held their grand opening at their new location today.
MARION (WSIL) -- A pair of Illinois congressmen say they're open to certain gun control measures
MARION (WSIL) -- A pair of Illinois congressmen say they're open to certain gun control measures
(WSIL) -- Illinois' Republican congressmen say they don't want President Trump to pardon Rod Blagojevich.
(WSIL) -- Illinois' Republican congressmen say they don't want President Trump to pardon Rod Blagojevich.
Marion (WSIL) -- Marion Police received two separate calls this week about a woman with a knife, robbing Marion businesses.
Marion (WSIL) -- Marion Police received two separate calls this week about a woman with a knife, robbing Marion businesses.
CHESTER (WSIL) -- Several funnel clouds were seen swirling over southern Illinois and Missouri Friday afternoon.
CHESTER (WSIL) -- Several funnel clouds were seen swirling over southern Illinois and Missouri Friday afternoon.