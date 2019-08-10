Car show raised money for scholarships

GOREVILLE (WSIL) -- Saturday was the 8th Annual Saline Masonic Car Show. Nearly 60 cars were on display, all for a good cause.

The proceeds from the show go towards scholarships for students at Goreville schools.

Participants throughout the region have made the show an annual reunion, complete with a fish fry and games.

Organizers like Bill Anderson say the show is just another example of the Masonic Lodges commitment to charitable causes.

"We're a benevolent organization, a non-profit, so all of our funds that we raise go to different causes. This particular one is going to scholarships," said Anderson.