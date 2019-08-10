Block party helps students get ready for back to school

ENERGY (WSIL) -- More than 150 golfers teed off Saturday to help raise funds for children battling cancer. The 8th Annual Give-Back Scramble honored the life of Austin Wade who lost his battle with brain cancer in 2012. Austin's family said they could not have made it through their difficult time without the financial support from others. Austin's mother started the Austin Wade Memorial to help ease the financial burden for other families with a child battling cancer. She al...