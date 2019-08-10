Hundreds helped at Black Diamond back to school giveaway

MARION (WSIL) -- On Saturday, hundreds gathered at Black Diamond Harley Davidson and RV for their annual school supply and backpack giveaway.

Organizers say the kids picked what color backpack they wanted and each backpack was loaded with classroom essentials. The students were also given access to free dental exams and haircuts from Dental Safari and Hot Heads.

Sales Manager Jake Rushing said this is the 12th year for the event and every year it grows.

"I know how expensive it is. I have kids. It's expensive to buy all these school supplies to go back to school. It's just a little thing that we do to give back to the community because if we don't give back to the community, we're not going to be here," said Rushing.

Rushing says before the doors opened Saturday, families gathered in a line outside, anxious to get the school supplies.